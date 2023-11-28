For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

UT Health no longer in divert status, care to be resumed in emergency rooms, hospitals

UT Health is partnering with the school of EMS to train officials from Guam to receive advance...
UT Health is partnering with the school of EMS to train officials from Guam to receive advance life support accreditation(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas is no longer in “divert status” in the wake of last week’s cyber security incident.

On Thanksgiving Day, the hospital’s network was victim to a ransomware attack that also affected other hospitals owned by Ardent Health Services, which is the majority owner of UT Health. However, as of Tuesday morning, UT Health East Texas Director of Communications Allison Pollan said the hospital is now able to treat patients in emergency rooms, hospitals and clinics. The divert status had previously required ambulances take patients to other area emergency rooms.

On Monday, Ardent Health Services, which is based in Nashville, said they have reported the event to law enforcement and retained third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors. In addition to electronic protection procedures already in place, Ardent said they have also implemented additional information technology security protocols and are working with specialist cybersecurity partners to restore its information technology operations and capabilities as quickly as possible. As of Monday, they said “we cannot confirm the extent of any patient health or financial data that has been compromised.”

Previous reporting:

UT Health East Texas resumes divert status; access to MyChart, video visits unavailable in wake of cyberattack

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man dies after being shot at ex-girlfriend’s home
UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug....
UT Health East Texas resumes divert status; access to MyChart, video visits unavailable in wake of cyberattack
Man killed in Van Zandt County crash Saturday
Clyde Finely
Marion County authorities ask for help finding missing man
Salvatore Costa was driving a cream-colored 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Sedan.
Missing 88-year-old man found safe, Lufkin police confirm

Latest News

Kristine Guevara in Cherokee County.
Cherokee County commissioners agree to purchase 75 new portable defibrillators with ARPA funds
Meet Gumby: Kitten with deformed hind legs searches for forever home
Meet Gumby: Kitten with deformed hind legs searches for forever home
WATCH: 12-year-old in stolen forklift leads Michigan police on hour-long chase
WATCH: 12-year-old in stolen forklift leads Michigan police on hour-long chase
UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug....
UT Health East Texas resumes divert status; access to MyChart, video visits unavailable in wake of cyberattack