UT Health no longer in divert status, care to be resumed in emergency rooms, hospitals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas is no longer in “divert status” in the wake of last week’s cyber security incident.

On Thanksgiving Day, the hospital’s network was victim to a ransomware attack that also affected other hospitals owned by Ardent Health Services, which is the majority owner of UT Health. However, as of Tuesday morning, UT Health East Texas Director of Communications Allison Pollan said the hospital is now able to treat patients in emergency rooms, hospitals and clinics. The divert status had previously required ambulances take patients to other area emergency rooms.

On Monday, Ardent Health Services, which is based in Nashville, said they have reported the event to law enforcement and retained third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors. In addition to electronic protection procedures already in place, Ardent said they have also implemented additional information technology security protocols and are working with specialist cybersecurity partners to restore its information technology operations and capabilities as quickly as possible. As of Monday, they said “we cannot confirm the extent of any patient health or financial data that has been compromised.”

