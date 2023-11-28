Tyler invests in 30-foot artificial Christmas tree for downtown square

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler set up their downtown square Christmas tree Tuesday, and this year they decided to stray from tradition.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Leanne Robinette, the city chose an artificial tree over their typical selection of a natural conifer mostly due to the lasting savings. Robinette said the lack of upkeep combined with no longer needed to purchase a new tree each year means the city saves money in the long run. As a bonus, the artificial tree will stay pristine through the holidays.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony was set for Nov. 29, but was postponed due to weather. In addition, the annual Christmas parade set just before the lighting has been canceled for the same reason. A new date for the lighting ceremony has yet to be announced.

