Tenaha High principal takes over football team head coaching duties

TENAHA, Texas (KTRE) - Tenaha High’s head coach has decided to move into an administrative role with the district, moving aside for the high school principal to take over on the sideline.

Terry Ward has coached for the school for 27 years, and he said after his long stay on the field he feels it is now time to move into an administrative position.

“I will always cherish my time coaching: the memories made with the athletes and their families who have entrusted me with the role of raising wonderful young men, along with sharing this responsibility with my amazing coaching staffs from all across the state and getting to know their families as well. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for trusting me,” Ward said in the school’s Facebook statement.

Marlon Byrdsong, the current Tenaha High School principal, will be taking over Ward’s duties as head coach once preparations for next year’s season begins. Byrdsong will remain in his role as principal for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year. He was defensive coordinator for the team in addition to his principal duties, and he said the team was receptive and excited for him and Ward as the two announced the changes to the team on Monday.

“I have learned a lot from Coach Ward this past season. I look forward to continuing the Tiger Tradition that Coach Ward has done such an outstanding job of cultivating here in Tenaha over the years,” Byrdsong said in the school’s statement. “I hope to continue to build on the foundation of a program that expects young men to demonstrate discipline, character and a program that the community can be proud of grades 7-12.”

Ward will move into his administrative position effective immediately. The school has declined to comment on his specific position, as well as Byrdsong’s position as principal after the 2023-2024 school year.

