SFA volleyball to face Arkansas in NCAA Tournament

By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Nacogdoches, the SFA Lady Jacks volleyball team, who are in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year, are making history.

This all happened Sunday during the selection show when the team earned an at-large bid, which is the first time in the history of the program. Putting the Ladies up against the Arkansas Lady Razorbacks in the first round this Friday.

Head Coach Debbie Humphreys said, “Yeah, we’ve done this travel thing so much this year, and we don’t even have to go get on an airplane. So this is awesome, you know, so no we’re excited to go travel to Arkansas. I’m looking forward to it.”

