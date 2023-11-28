For Your Service
Miller scores 19 points, Nelson Jr. has 15 and 10 assists as TCU beats Houston Christian 101-64

Emanuel Miller scored 19 points, Jameer Nelson Jr. had 15 points to go with a career-best 10 assists and unbeaten TCU rolled past winless Houston Christian 101-64
(KOSA)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 19 points, Jameer Nelson Jr. had 15 points to go with a career-best 10 assists and unbeaten TCU rolled past winless Houston Christian 101-64 on Monday night.

Micah Peavy added 15 points and JaKobe Coles chipped in 12 for TCU (6-0). Peavy has scored in double figures in each of the Horned Frogs’ six games. Coles had a team-high six of the Frogs' 31 rebounds.

TCU shot 58% (30 of 67) from the floor, made 18 of 22 free throws and had 26 assists. The Frogs, who have yet to play on the road, entered having won each game by an average of 28.5 points, which ranks fifth nationally.

TCU closed the first half on a 28-6 run for a 51-29 lead. Miller led with 13 points and Nelson and Peavy each scored 11 as the Frogs shot 60% (21 of 35).

Jay Alvarez scored 21 points on 10-of-20 shooting to lead the Huskies (0-5). Chigozie Achara added 10 points and Bonke Maring had 11 rebounds to go with eight points.

TCU has its first road game of the season when it travels to Georgetown on Saturday. Houston Christian plays at Rice on Saturday.

