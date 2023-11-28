For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Handwritten license plate on stolen car leads to woman’s arrest, police say

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling when he saw “this beautifully...
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENICIA, Calif. (Gray News) - Police in California say a woman driving an allegedly stolen car was arrested after her handwritten license plate caught an officer’s attention.

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling about 1 a.m. Friday when he saw “this beautifully handwritten license plate.” A check showed the car had been reported stolen out of Alameda.

“Just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Pro tip: At least make the ‘registration’ current.”

Police say the car’s driver, 38-year-old Angel Bolton, was arrested and booked without incident. She faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man dies after being shot at ex-girlfriend’s home
UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug....
UT Health East Texas resumes divert status; access to MyChart, video visits unavailable in wake of cyberattack
Man killed in Van Zandt County crash Saturday
Clyde Finely
Marion County authorities ask for help finding missing man
Jerry Henderson
Mount Vernon man accused of using social media to access child pornography

Latest News

Authorities recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl from the debris of a landslide in...
11-year-old girl confirmed as 4th victim of Alaska landslide
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on...
US tells Israel any ground campaign in southern Gaza must limit further civilian displacement
Animal welfare officials are looking for a special home for a cat who has some physical needs.
Kitten with leg deformity seeks special forever home
The attorney says one of his next steps is to request to move Chauvin to a different facility...
Attorney for Derek Chauvin speaks after stabbing in Arizona prison