First Alert Weather Day issued for Deep East Texas on Thursday

LUFKIN/NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this Thursday as widespread, heavy rains and a low-end risk for severe weather will present itself over Deep East Texas.

Rainfall will begin as early as Wednesday night and then continue throughout the day on Thursday. While locally heavy rainfall will be the main concern, a retreating warm front will then serve as a focus for some of these thunderstorms to intensify, possibly producing isolated wind damage and even a brief, isolated tornado as we head toward the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

While severe weather is far from a guarantee, it is still important that you stay weather alert on Thursday as the position of a warm front will dictate our odds for severe weather going up or down.

Areas generally south of Highway 7 will have the better chance of seeing a storm turn severe on Thursday afternoon.

At the very least, locally heavy rainfall is likely with many areas receiving one-to-two inches with isolated, three-inch amounts possible in a few locations by Thursday evening.

This means that the typical low-lying, flood-prone areas may be a problem late in the day due to the heavy nature of the rainfall.

Stay with our First Alert weather team, as we will have additional updates over the next couple of days on our First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

