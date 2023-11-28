East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! The beautiful fair skies will continue this evening with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with clouds beginning to increase as early as Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy with a light south breeze and temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. The rain arrives after midnight and will continue off and on all day Thursday. Pockets of heavy rainfall are likely and there is a slight risk for severe weather with a few strong storms possible in Deep East Texas. The rain ends late Thursday night with a mix of clouds and sun and cool, breezy conditions on Friday. Slight chances for rain continue this weekend.

