Chick-fil-A is getting into the streaming business, job listing says

FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that...
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WVLT/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is planning to launch a streaming app full of original content, not necessarily about the brand itself, according to a job listing on the company’s website.

The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that populate in the app, called the Chick-fil-A PLAY app.

Those programs could be anything from “scripted podcasts and audio adventures, original animation, reality and game shows, and other live-action scripted or non-scripted programming” that are “not necessarily about Chick-fil-A products or the Chick-fil-A brand.”

Don’t expect Chick-fil-A to drop the next “Breaking Bad”-style drama though; the company wants all content on the app to be family-friendly.

The listing says the entertainment producer will oversee programming that would “provide families a good reason to gather, fuels moments of kindness and optimism and facilitates conversation, activity and life beyond the screen.”

Chick-fil-A has not yet announced a release date for the PLAY app.

