Cherokee County commissioners agree to purchase 75 new portable defibrillators with ARPA funds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Kristine Guevara gives an update on Tuesday morning’s Cherokee County Commissioners Court meeting where the court agreed to spend $160,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds on 75 new automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Currently only three locations in Cherokee County have AEDs, however this new purchase would allow them to be placed in more locations, or to even be carried in personnel vehicles, like with first responders.

