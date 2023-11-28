Carolina Panthers fire East Texas native Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach

CHARLOTTE, NC, Texas (KLTV) - The Carolina Panthers’ firing of head coach Frank Reich has led to the termination of their quarterbacks coach and East Texas native Josh McCown.

The Panthers reported McCown’s departure on their website on Monday.

McCown is from Jacksonville and played in the NFL as quarterback from 2002 to 2020. He was in his first year as a coach at Carolina.

