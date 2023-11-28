Bobby Petrino returning to Arkansas as offensive coordinator

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One day after Mike Elko was named the new Texas A&M head coach changes are starting to happen to the coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, Arkansas has hired Bobby Petrino as their next offensive coordinator.

Petrino joined A&M’s staff in January of this year as the OC and to take over the play calling duties for Jimbo Fisher .

The Aggies struggled with consistency. Especially in the second half against Arkansas, Alabama, and Tennessee. They did surpass 50 points twice against New Mexico and Mississippi State.

So after a dozen years, the former Razorback head coach will now be the Hogs offensive coordinator under Sam Pittman.

