For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Bobby Petrino returning to Arkansas as offensive coordinator

Bobby Petrino joined the A&M staff as the offensive coordinator in January of 2023.
Bobby Petrino joined the A&M staff as the offensive coordinator in January of 2023.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One day after Mike Elko was named the new Texas A&M head coach changes are starting to happen to the coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, Arkansas has hired Bobby Petrino as their next offensive coordinator.

Petrino joined A&M’s staff in January of this year as the OC and to take over the play calling duties for Jimbo Fisher .

The Aggies struggled with consistency. Especially in the second half against Arkansas, Alabama, and Tennessee. They did surpass 50 points twice against New Mexico and Mississippi State.

So after a dozen years, the former Razorback head coach will now be the Hogs offensive coordinator under Sam Pittman.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man dies after being shot at ex-girlfriend’s home
UT Health is partnering with the school of EMS to train officials from Guam to receive advance...
UT Health no longer in divert status, care to be resumed in emergency rooms, hospitals
Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
Bishop Strickland claims dismissal due to ‘speaking the truth’
Kerry Rowland
Texas man accused of stealing business from competitor via forwarded phone calls
Tenaha ISD
Tenaha High principal takes over football team head coaching duties

Latest News

East Texan set to compete in the World Ability Sports Games in Thailand
East Texan set to compete in the World Ability Sports Games in Thailand
Miller scores 19 points, Nelson Jr. has 15 and 10 assists as TCU beats Houston Christian 101-64
Houston Texans
Texans, Stroud confident they’ll bounce back after tough loss to Jaguars
Tenaha ISD
Tenaha High principal takes over football team head coaching duties