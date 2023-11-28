Bishop Strickland claims dismissal due to ‘speaking the truth’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Joseph Strickland publicly addressed his removal as bishop of the Diocese of Tyler in a Monday blog post.

Though he offered little in the way of details regarding his dismissal, Strickland maintained a defiant tone, insisting that the actions that led to his firing were done purely in what he considers the best interest of “my flock.” Strickland, 65, was removed from his position by Pope Francis on Saturday, Nov. 11. Strickland has become a vocal, leading critic of Francis, accusing him in a tweet earlier this year of “undermining the deposit of faith.” He has also been particularly critical of Francis’ recent meeting on the future of the Catholic Church, during which hot-button issues were discussed, including ways to better welcome LGBTQ+ Catholics.

Strickland said he was read a list of reasons for dismissal by the Apostolic Nuncio of the United States, but was not given a copy of said list and thus unable to specifically cite in them in his post. However, he did claim that none of the reasons made mention of “administrative problems or mismanagement of the diocese,” insinuating that his dismissal was more ideological in nature.

“The reasons given seemed to be related, for the most part, to my speaking the Truth of our Catholic faith, and to my warnings against anything that threatened that Truth (including things that were being brought up at the Synod on Synodality),” Strickland wrote. “Also, mention was made of my not walking alongside my brother bishops as I defended the Church and her unchangeable teachings, and of my not implementing the motu propoio Traditionis custodes, which were I to have implemented, would have required me to leave part of my flock unfed and untended.”

Strickland also claimed that the Vatican’s dismissal was an attempt to silence him.

“My main crime ... seems to always have been about bringing to light that which others wanted to remain hidden. Sadly, it now seems that it is Truth Himself, Our Lord Jesus Christ, that many desire to be hidden,” he wrote.

