Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Beautiful Tuesday continues. Tomorrow, clouds are expected to be on the increase throughout the day with a very slight chance for a few rain showers late in the day. On Thursday, rain chances increase rapidly to a 70% chance in the morning to a 100% chance during the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Deep East Texas under a Slight Risk (2 of 5) for strong to severe storms. This area is along and south of a line from Crocket to Nacogdoches to Hemphill. A Marginal Risk (1 of 5) extends south of a line from Palestine to Carthage. At this time, the northern ½ of East Texas is expected to see rain...heavy at times...with a few thunderstorms possible. We will continue to keep you updated on Thursday’s severe weather potential. A First Alert Weather Day MAY be needed for Deep East Texas for Thursday. Rainfall totals from 1.00″-2.50″ is possible, heaviest totals are expected to be over southern areas...where the rain is really needed. A cold front late Thursday moves through quickly, then stalls well to our east. Another weak cold front on Monday continues to keep seasonal temperatures in our area. A few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Lots of sunshine expected on Monday and Tuesday. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.