2 injured in Smith County carport fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are injured and a home is destroyed after a late night fire near Tyler.

According to a release from Smith County, a call about a carport fire with two people trapped inside came in around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 6600 block of Blanche Street, just east of Tyler, after where they found two individuals with burns and smoke inhalation.

The two were transport to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler and treated for their injuries.

While the fire was able to extinguished, the house and carport were a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however according to the press release, the fire originated in the area where a heat lamp was being use for outdoor pets to stay warm.

Smith County Fire Marshall Chad Hogue urges caution when using heating lamps or space heaters.

“Heat generating devices should always have at least 3 feet of clearance from anything that can burn,” Hogue said. “Never use extension cords or multi-plug outlets when using heaters.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.