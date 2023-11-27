WebXtra: Longview hospice to hold ‘Love Lights’ memorial event at arboretum
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with HeartsWay Hospice Coordinator of Volunteer Outreach Services Rex Fennell about Love Lights at Christmas, a program designed as a remembrance of loved ones who have died and those who carry on.
A path at the Longview Arboretum will be lit with luminaries dedicated to loved ones who have died.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.