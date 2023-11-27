For Your Service
WebXtra: Longview hospice to hold ‘Love Lights’ memorial event at arboretum

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with HeartsWay Hospice Coordinator of Volunteer Outreach Services Rex Fennell about Love Lights at Christmas.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with HeartsWay Hospice Coordinator of Volunteer Outreach Services Rex Fennell about Love Lights at Christmas, a program designed as a remembrance of loved ones who have died and those who carry on.

A path at the Longview Arboretum will be lit with luminaries dedicated to loved ones who have died.

WebXtra: Longview hospice to hold 'Love Lights' memorial event at arboretum
WebXtra: Longview hospice to hold 'Love Lights' memorial event at arboretum
