UT Health East Texas resumes some emergency room admissions in wake of cyber security incident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas may still send some patients to other area hospitals as the organization continues to address the fallout of a cyber security incident.

UT Health East Texas Director of Communications Allison Pollan gave an update Monday morning. In her initial statement on Thursday, Pollan said she expected network access to be restored within 24-36 hours.

“Safely caring for patients remains our highest priority as we continue working to restore full access to our electronic medical record and other clinical system,” she said. “We continue to treat patients in our emergency rooms, however in some cases critically ill patients may be diverted to other area hospitals to ensure they have immediate access to the most appropriate level of care while we work to bring our systems back online.”

UT Health East Texas remained on “divert status” over the Thanksgiving weekend due to the incident, which required turning away ambulances and sending them to other facilities. CHRISTUS Health said Sunday they are seeing an increase in demand but are prepared to increase staffing if needed.

