Tyler man dies after being shot at ex-girlfriend’s home

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has died after he allegedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s home after midnight and was shot by another person.

At about 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, authorities received a call from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend had shown up at her home on Milton Lane in Longview and been shot by another person there, according to a release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive man in the front yard of the home, identified as Anthony Diante Hampton, 28. The caller and an additional man were also present, authorities said.

Hampton was taken by EMS to an emergency room in Longview, but he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators collected multiple items from the scene of the shooting, including video footage, and the incident remains under investigation.

No other names have been released yet.

