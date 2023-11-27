Tyler football officials host open meeting to combat referee shortage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Referees from the Tyler Football Officials organization hosted an open meeting in hopes of recruiting additional referee’s to combat the ongoing shortage.

Referees in East Texas have been stretched thin throughout the regular season and the TFO have been successful in generating interest, however, officials say that generating interest was never the problem.

“It’s easy to get interest, it’s difficult to get them to show up. That really is the problem all the time because everybody’s interested in it but are you committed to it?”, says referee Kurt Kitchings.

Training takes the same amount of time and commitment that the players put out for their teams, and open meetings have proven to be a great introduction to those requirements for those looking to get into officiating.

“We’re really just educating people more than anything that they can do it if they want to”, says Kitchings.

New faces turned out for the recently held open meeting where the basics were discussed.

“We meet every Monday night, new members meeting every Monday night at 5:30 before our general meeting, and then at the end of the year we get some feedback on how things went, what things went well for you, what things didn’t, and we can improve to help facilitate you coming back next year”, says Kitchings.

The time can be demanding, but for 23 year veteran Lance Mathis, the excitement is endless.

“You get to run through the banner again, you get the crowd, the band playing. There’s just an intensity, and the excitement in the air still gives me chills after 23 years of college football, still gives me chill doing it,” says Mathis.

