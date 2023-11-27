For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler cancels Christmas parade, postpones tree lighting due to weather

Rose City Christmas Parade
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The annual Rose City Christmas Parade has been canceled and the Christmas tree lighting postponed due to rain.

The Rotary Club of Tyler announced on Monday that the Tyler Christmas Parade, which had been planned for Nov. 30, has been canceled. Staff said the cancellation is due to weather.

The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce explained the decision.

“With hugely heavy hearts, in the best interest and safety of the participants and spectators, due to the adverse weather conditions predicted, the Rotary Clubs of Tyler along with the City of Tyler officials have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2023 Christmas Parade scheduled for November 30, 2023,” the chamber said in a statement. “Please join us on December 5, 2024, to celebrate once again our wonderful city and community.”

Additionally, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the downtown square which was also scheduled for Nov. 30 has been postponed, a City of Tyler Facebook post said. The 38th annual event will have a new date announced once it is set, the city said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daquarius Zydale Hunt
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Nacogdoches apartment complex
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 11-26-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug....
UT Health East Texas resumes divert status due to cyber security incident
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe...
Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Kilgore g
Kilgore gym holds turkey trot fundraiser to buy toys for kids in foster care
Faith is finding its footing in an East Texas skate park that draws people from across the...
Power of Prayer: Surrender Skateboard Ministry
Nacogdoches Loblolly Train model adds new displays
Nacogdoches Loblolly Train model adds new displays
Nacogdoches nonprofit collects winter clothes for those in need
Nacogdoches nonprofit collects winter clothes for those in need