Tyler cancels Christmas parade, postpones tree lighting due to weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The annual Rose City Christmas Parade has been canceled and the Christmas tree lighting postponed due to rain.

The Rotary Club of Tyler announced on Monday that the Tyler Christmas Parade, which had been planned for Nov. 30, has been canceled. Staff said the cancellation is due to weather.

The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce explained the decision.

“With hugely heavy hearts, in the best interest and safety of the participants and spectators, due to the adverse weather conditions predicted, the Rotary Clubs of Tyler along with the City of Tyler officials have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2023 Christmas Parade scheduled for November 30, 2023,” the chamber said in a statement. “Please join us on December 5, 2024, to celebrate once again our wonderful city and community.”

Additionally, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the downtown square which was also scheduled for Nov. 30 has been postponed, a City of Tyler Facebook post said. The 38th annual event will have a new date announced once it is set, the city said.

