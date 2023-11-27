For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter begin

Following the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, the Carter's family physician says that he has more concerns about former president Jimmy Carter
By Jennifer Lifsey, Madeline Montgomery, Hope Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Monday starts a three-day span of tributes and memorial events planned to honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The renowned humanitarian died at her home in Plains, Georgia, on Nov. 19 at the age of 96.

A motorcade with the Carter family will travel from Plains to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where former members of her U.S. Secret Service protection detail will serve as honorary pallbearers during a short ceremony. Then they’ll head to Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, where both Carters went to college and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers is located, for a formal wreath-laying ceremony.

Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The former first lady died on Nov. 19. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)(AP)

Once the ceremony ends in Americus, the motorcade will continue to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where Rosalynn will lie in repose. The campus, near downtown, includes the library and museum, and The Carter Center.

On Tuesday, Rosalynn’s remains will leave the Carter Presidential Center in a ceremony scheduled for 11:30 a.m. The motorcade will then go to Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University, where an invitation only tribute service will be held.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, longtime friends of the Carters, lead the dignitaries expected to attend the Atlanta service.

On Wednesday, the funeral procession will return to Plains, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s hometown. At 11 a.m., a service for family and friends is scheduled at Maranatha Baptist Church, where the Carters attended and taught for decades. Then at 12:30 p.m., Rosalynn’s casket will leave for a private burial at the Carters’ family home.

The services will be available for streaming online.

It is not known whether the former president, who is 99 and in his 10th month of hospice care, will take part in the events as he mourns his wife of 77 years.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Daquarius Zydale Hunt
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Nacogdoches apartment complex
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 11-26-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled
New Members Can Get $150. Learn How!

Latest News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel-Hamas truce to be extended for 2 more days, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman says
500 pounds of dog food was stolen from a shelter in Pennsylvania.
500 pounds of dog food stolen from shelter
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie will be available to rent Dec. 13, including more songs
UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug....
UT Health East Texas resumes some emergency room admissions in wake of cyber security incident