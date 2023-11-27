For Your Service
Rusk County jail found non-compliant with state training standards

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Jail has been placed on the state non-compliant list for failing to meet training standards.

According to an online record from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, Rusk County Jail has not met the state standard for training on how to handle mentally disabled and suicidal inmates.

According to the state, each officer must recieve an annual one hour training on the handling of mentally disabled and suicidal inmates but records could not be produced that showed the Rusk County Jail met these standards. Training could only be confirmed for 4 out of 27 staff members.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says that the sheriff’s office is enrolled in a law enforcement training program and that within the next two weeks all employees will be current with the necessary suicide prevention training.

The sheriff’s office will then resumbit their information and the county jail should be found compliant once an inspector looks over the new information.

The Rusk County Jail was recently taken off the non-compliance list in October after addressing concerns about the state inmate observation requirements.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will investigate jail complicance with state standards and list jails deemed non-compliant on its website.

Once a jail passes a follow-up inspection, that jail is removed from that list.

