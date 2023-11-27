Power of Prayer: Surrender Skateboard Ministry

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Skateboarding isn’t just a sport. It’s also a form of counterculture expression for many. Faith is also finding its footing in an East Texas skate park that draws people from across the region to perfect skills, tricks, and techniques.

Surrender Skate Ministry is building a community of support amid the backsides and heelflips in Tyler’s Faulkner Park.

“(We’re) a group of individuals who love God, have had an encounter with Jesus, experienced his love and his transforming power,” said organizer Steven Vowell. “And we want to share that with other people.”

Since April, the ministry has offered fellowship, bible study, and food on a bi-weekly basis. (Source: Lane Luckie, KLTV/KTRE staff)

Since April, they’ve offered fellowship, bible study, and food on a bi-weekly basis.

Ace Badillo, a student at Tyler Junior College, has taken notice of the ministry.

“I’ll just see God around, in the people, in nature, in the laughs and joy of other people.”

Organizer Kent Travis is a teacher at the Brook Hill School in Bullard. He first picked up skateboarding in the 1980s, but recently got back on his board. He says he wants the park to be a positive environment.

Surrender Skate Ministry organizer Kent Travis first picked up skateboarding in the 1980s. His goal is to create a community of encouragement and support. (Source: Lane Luckie, KLTV/KTRE staff)

“So I just try to talk to them and be friendly and get excited when they land their tricks and hope I can learn some stuff from them. Because they’re teaching me a lot more than I’m even showing them.”

For him, this is also a chance to connect and mentor.

“We’re not here to judge anybody. We’re here to listen and offer what we think is the truth.”

Kent fired up the grill to cook hot dogs as the conversation shifted to scripture. Wherever the discussion goes, it’s always about meeting people where they are.

“Always trying to connect this 2,000 year-old story to their story.”

Surrender Skate Ministry meets at Faulkner Park every other Friday. Steven Vowell is one of the organizers who leads Bible study. (Source: Lane Luckie, KLTV/KTRE staff)

Surrender Skate Ministry gets its name from the 9th chapter of the Gospel of Luke, which talks about surrendering as a follower of Christ.

“It’s (about) loving God and loving each other,” Vowell said. “You know, because we’re all made in God’s image.”

With every skill and trick, these connection have the potential to transform lives through the power of prayer.

The ministry meets every other Friday at the Faulkner Skate Park in Tyler. Their next meet-up is December 1 and they typically start skating a few hours before dark.

Do you have an inspiring journey of faith or know of a ministry that’s making a difference in your community? To share your experience with us, send an email by clicking here.

Click here to learn more about our long-running Power of Prayer series.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.