Mount Vernon man accused of using social media to access child pornography

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities arrested a man on Friday after charging him with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Jerry Henderson, 53, was arrested for possession of child pornography following a joint operation between the police, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigation began when MPPD received information about online child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. On Nov. 24, a search warrant was executed at Henderson’s home in Mount Vernon, and authorities found he was using social media to obtain illegal material.

Henderson was arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail for multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

