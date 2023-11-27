For Your Service
Marion County authorities ask for help finding missing man

Clyde Finely
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are searching for a man who has not been seen since Friday.

Clyde Finely is described as 6′ tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said he is about 60 years old and was last seen in Jefferson. He has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 25.

Authorities said Finely is known to bicycle over long distances.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact Investigator Chuck Rogers at (903) 665-3961.

