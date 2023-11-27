For Your Service
Man killed in Van Zandt County crash Saturday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Van Zandt County early Saturday morning.

According to a Texas DPS report, Kody Pounds, 22, of Emory, was driving west on State Highway 64 about two miles northwest of Myrtle Springs around 1:10 a.m. Saturday when he drove off the road and into the southwest ditch. Pounds struck a tree on the other side of a private driveway, the report said, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

