Lufkin police searching for missing 88-year-old man

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man last seen driving a cream-colored car on North John Redditt Drive.

Salvatore Costa, 88, was reported missing by his family on Monday after he left his home in the 1400 block of Broadmoor Drive sometime in the last 24 hours, according to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

Costa was driving a cream-colored 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Sedan with Texas license plate CX7-Y036. Pebsworth said dispatch received a reckless driving call about the car from the 1600 block of North John Redditt Drive around noon, but officers have not been able to find the vehicle.

Authorities believe Costa is still in the area, Pebsworth said. He is described as 5′8″ and 130 pounds, wearing khaki pants, a light-colored button-down shirt and a wind breaker.

If you have any information about his whereabouts or see his car, call Lufkin police at (936) 633-0356. Authorities ask people not to approach or confront him.

