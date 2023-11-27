Lufkin ISD takes on consultants for 6-month assessment

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Independent School District school board has hired three consultants to help examine the district’s structure.

This follows former LISD superintendent Lynn Torres asking to be put on administrative leave for the 2023-2024 school year.

LISD Deputy Superintendent Kurt Stephens said three consultants were hired from Caldwell Consulting LLC to have outside eyes look at different areas of the district.

“One of the things that we wanted to do is just take kind of a holistic approach to some decisions we’re making in the district, the way we do things, and to be sure that there’s not a better way to do things,” said Stephens.

He said each consultant will examine three areas.

“One is the structure of the district and that has to do with a lot of things like staffing, campuses, programs, what we do with our master schedule,” said Stephens.

The other areas include finances and revenue as well as assessment and accountability.

“All three of those areas gives us a pretty good holistic view of how does one affect the other and are there some decisions we can make not only going into planning for the ‘24-’25 school year, but also long-term planning,” he said.

School district leaders say the six-month agreement will cost $35,000.

Stephens said this is bigger than just looking at next year’s budget and staffing.

“I do think there’s going to be some things they look at and say ‘y’all are doing a great job here.’ I think that there might be some other areas that they say ‘have you thought about this?’” said Stephens.

The school board will have a special meeting this Thursday to discuss public school finances and educational savings accounts.

