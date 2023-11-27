For Your Service
Kennard man killed in 2-vehicle head-on crash in Houston County

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An elderly Kennard man has died after a two-vehicle crash near Crockett Monday morning.

Gunn was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated a two-vehicle crash today, November 27, 2023, on state Highway 21, about 7 miles northeast of Crockett.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 10:25 a.m., a 2013 Ford pickup was traveling southwest on SH 21 when the vehicle experienced a blowout, causing the Ford to drive into the oncoming lane, where it struck a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer head-on, the Ford then caught fire.

The driver of the Ford is identified as Fred Gunn Jr., 89, from Kennard, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner is identified as Tracy Lightsey, 57, from Fort Worth, was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation. Additional information is not available at this time.

