Kennard man killed in 2-vehicle head-on crash in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An elderly Kennard man has died after a two-vehicle crash near Crockett Monday morning.

According information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded at 10:25 a.m. to reports of a crash on State Highway 21, about seven miles northeast of Crockett. The report states that Fred Gunn, Jr., 89, of Kennard was driving southwest on Highway 21 when his Ford pickup experienced a blowout, causing the vehicle to drive into the oncoming lane. Gunn’s vehicle caught fire after being struck head-on by an oncoming Freightliner truck tractor.

Gunn was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

