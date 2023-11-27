East Texas experts share tips on safely installing Christmas lights

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In East Texas, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 30 percent of annual home fires happen in December, January, and February with the most common risks tied to holiday electrical hazards.

As neighborhoods slowly start turning their holiday spark on, for companies like HPWS Services, LLC, the holiday season starts early every year. Owner and Operations Manger Haleigh Mizzles said it’s their busiest time of the year.

“Really, it’s from September to January that we are already full-force Christmas lights.”

According to reports by the National Fire Protection Association, more than 770 home fires are caused by holiday decorations every year.

Her husband Matt Mizzles takes care of light installations in the couple’s business and shares with us things to keep in mind when taking care of your outdoor decorations.

“Power flows a certain way. So we want to make sure that, you know, we’re not ending on what’s called a ‘hot male.’”

He recommends to instead always end light connections with a female electrical plug, that way connections are not live.

“If it’s hanging in the gutter, it could, you know, spark, tripping breakers.”

Poor use of electrical equipment doesn’t always result in fire, but it can often lead to other issues, most commonly electrical shock, or circuit overloads.

Local electrician, Trey McNeel from Patriot Electric Services, said that utilizing the appropriate equipment like ground fault circuit interrupters can also add an extra layer of safety.

“A lot of times we’re using these extension cords that are actually rated to be outdoors or they’re not even connecting them into a GFCI, which is one of the main, main safety features they’re attached to protect from weather related events”

According to an early 2000s study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 17,000 Americans visited a hospital after falls during the holiday season, misplaced ladders contributing to over half of fractures caused. Mizzles said a good rule of thumb to properly position a ladder is that for every four feet of height on the ladder, you keep one foot away from the wall.

And to save energy, McNeel said you can make small changes in the material and light set up.

“A lot of people have moved over to go into LED bulbs because they are so much more efficient at the same time. One thing we definitely recommend is putting it onto a timer. That way you can set your lights to be on, say from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m, and you don’t have them running all day 24 hours.”

Efficiency that can ensure for a safer and brighter holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.