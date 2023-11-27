Construction projects along Highway 80 still not complete, causing travel delays through East Texas

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Road construction is an ongoing event on just about any day in East Texas.

An ongoing project along highway 80, through several cities, continues to have some wondering ‘when will it be finished?’

Construction and road improvement is a necessary practice along old and outdated roadways, and since summer Tex-Dot work has been ongoing along a stretch of highway 80 across several counties.

Big Sandy has seen a lot of the road work.

“Tex-D is dong a great job, the contractors they have. But it has effected quite a few of our businesses. It’s made entrances and exits very difficult,”

says Big Sandy Mayor Linda Baggett.

According to TX-DOT, the project consists of milling and inlaying main lanes of travel, as well as striping.

Seal coating during the day and laying hot mix at night.

But 80 is so frequently used, the work has to be done in sections to keep traffic moving and avoid detours.

TX-DOT did advise motorists should expect delays.

“We’re hopeful this will be winding down pretty soon, we got some major issues with our intersection,” Baggett says.

From White Oak to Longview the inside lanes of highway 80 have been completed. But the outside lanes in both directions are still in the gravel stage.

“We do see traffic jams, early in the morning and late in the evening. Everybody that drives through our city, be patient with us, and be patient with Tex-dot,” the mayor says.

According to TX-DOT, the construction projects in Gladewater and Longview have completion dates of November.

