For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Bat found on Longview sidewalk sent to Austin for rabies test

Bat found at noon in downtown Longview
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A bat found in downtown Longview has been sent to Austin to be tested for rabies.

The bat was found on a sidewalk at Center and Tyler streets around 12 p.m. Monday. The woman who discovered it said the bat was moving. Using napkins, she placed it in a box supplied by a nearby business. Longview Animal Control picked it up, and as a precaution the bat was shipped off to be tested. Results should be in within 48 hours.

Animal control says you should never handle a bat. Leave that to the experts.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daquarius Zydale Hunt
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Nacogdoches apartment complex
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 11-26-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug....
UT Health East Texas resumes divert status due to cyber security incident
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe...
Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Outage Security Impact
UT Health East Texas is diverting patients to other area hospitals after a cyber security...
UT Health East Texas resumes divert status due to cyber security incident
UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug....
UT Health East Texas resumes divert status due to cyber security incident
WebXtra: Lufkin ISD superintendent speaks on consultants contracted for 6-month district...
Lufkin ISD takes on consultants for 6-month assessment