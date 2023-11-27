Athens roper lands top spot at Fort Worth rodeo

FORT WORTH, Texas (KLTV) - A cowboy from Athens won first place in his event at a Fort Worth rodeo.

Wenceslao “Lightning” Aguilera, 29, placed first in round one of team roping at the Stockyards Pro Rodeo on Thursday. Aguilera completed the round with a time of 4.0 seconds, earning a $1,073 payday. He is currently ranked #34 in the PRCA standings for team roping.

Lee “Boogie” Ray, 52, of Mabank, also placed in team roping at Stockyards Pro. Ray completed the first round with a time of 4.8 seconds for fourth place, earning $518.

