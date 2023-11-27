Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

For Your Service
Increasing Clouds Today. Patchy Frost Overnight. Good Rain Chances on Thursday.
Increasing Clouds today. Patchy Frost Overnight
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing Clouds today...then decreasing by sunrise on Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Tuesday before we see more clouds build on Wednesday preparing for another cold front late on Thursday. Rain chances increase significantly on Thursday, starting out at about 40% in the morning, then to 90% throughout the day. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the day on Thursday as the front nears and passes through. Rainfall totals may reach 1.00″-1.25″ on Thursday. At this time, the Storm Predication Center is not saying much...but as we get closer, we will see what they have to say. A Very Breezy Day on Thursday as well with SE winds at 15-25 mph. Partly Cloudy skies are expected for Friday, then more clouds over the weekend with scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday morning as another front passes through. Partly Cloudy skies are expected on Monday of next week. Have a great day.

