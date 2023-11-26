For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

UTEP fires Dana Dimel after 5th losing season in 6 years

UTEP has fired football coach Dana Dimel after his fifth losing season in six years
(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — UTEP fired football coach Dana Dimel on Sunday, a day after the end of his fifth losing season in six years.

The Miners finished 3-9 after a 42-28 loss to undefeated Liberty before a sparse crowd at the Sun Bowl. It was the fourth time UTEP failed to win more than three games under Dimel, who had a year left on his contract.

Dimel ended a 16-year absence from head coaching when he took over the Miners in 2018. He had three winning seasons in Wyoming from 1997-99 before three losing years with Houston.

The 61-year-old's combined record at his two Texas stops was 28-75. Dimel inherited a winless team, then went 1-11 in consecutive years before a 3-5 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

After going 7-6 with a New Mexico Bowl loss to Fresno State in 2021, the Miners were 5-7 a year ago.

“When he was hired, UTEP football was coming off a winless season, and he built a more competitive team,” said athletic director Jim Senter, who took the job in 2017 and hired Dimel two weeks later. “However, we have not seen the kind of improvement necessary to compete for and win championships.”

Just like with Dimel and most of his predecessors, the new coach will face a long history of losing. UTEP has had seven winning seasons in the past 50 years and has lost at least 10 games 20 times.

Most Read

Daquarius Zydale Hunt
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Nacogdoches apartment complex
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled
UT Health experiences network outage after ‘potential security incident’

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released