Reports: Mark Stoops not coming to Texas A&M, will remain at Kentucky

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By KBTX Sports
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Billy Luicci of TexAgs and multiple other media outlets are reporting Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will remain with the Wildcats for another season.

Late Saturday, online sources including TexAgs, 247Sports, and Rivals.com had reported Texas A&M was set to offer its head coaching position to Stoops.

After firing former head coach Jimbo Fisher on November 12, A&M athletics director Ross Bjork immediately began looking for his replacement. With Bjork leading the effort, the Aggies held their first national search for a head football since 2018.

Stoops, 56, landed his first head coach job at Kentucky in 2013. Across 11 seasons with the Wildcats, Stoops has compiled a 73-64 record and is the all-time winningest head coach in program history.

Prior to joining the Wildcats, Stoops served as the defensive coordinator at Florida State (2010-12). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Iowa (1990-91) before holding various assistant coach roles at South Florida (1996), Wyoming (1997-99), Houston (2000), Miami (2001-03), Arizona (2004-09) and FSU. Stoops also spent time as the athletics director and defensive backs coach at Nordonia High in Macedonia, Ky. (1992-95).

As a player, Stoops was a defensive back for the University of Iowa (1986-89) under College Football Hall of Fame coach Hayden Fry. He helped the Hawyekes participate in four straight bowl games before landing a graduate assistant role with the team.

Stoops’ Wildcats are coming off of an upset win over No. 10 Louisville, 38-31. Saturday’s win brought the team’s record to 7-5, a similar record to Kentucky’s 7-6 in 2022, which ended in a Music City Bowl loss to Iowa. Stoops’ best seasons came in 2018 and 2021 when Kentucky went 10-3 with Citrus Bowl wins.

Stoops signed an extension with Kentucky last year paying him 9 million dollars a year. His buyout is north of 4 million dollars.

