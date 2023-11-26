For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.(Pexels)
By Shannon Kane and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/WFIE/Gray News) - Authorities are warning iPhone users of one of the features from the newest iPhone update.

The feature called “NameDrop” is enabled by default with the new update. Anyone with this feature can place their phone next to your iPhone or your child’s iPhone and automatically receive their contact information.

Police said information passed to another phone could include a picture, phone number, email address and more.

To disable this feature, police said to go into your iPhone settings, click general, then airdrop and shut off “bringing devices together.”

According to WFIE, officials with Apple said the contacts won’t be shared unless you choose to share your contact card and receive the other person’s.

NameDrop will also cancel if the two iOS devices are moved away from each other or the iPhone is locked before the transfer completes.

Some iPhone users who commented on the Watertown Police Department’s Facebook post said they recently updated their phone and would have never known about this feature, WFSB reported.

Copyright 2023 WFIE/WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Some local East Texans came to the farm to spend family time together and to bring back...
Family-owned and operated tree farm opens for the holiday season in Lindale
UT Health experiences network outage after ‘potential security incident’
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce and says it will seek to extend the deal
A counterfeit watch, with the authentic version valuing over $3 million, was seized by Customs...
CBP seizes fake watch that could be worth over $3 million if it was authentic
Nacogdoches Loblolly Train model adds new displays
Nacogdoches Loblolly Train model adds new displays
Nacogdoches nonprofit collects winter clothes for those in need
Nacogdoches nonprofit collects winter clothes for those in need