Nacogdoches nonprofit collects winter clothes for those in need

They've partnered with the Nacogdoches Farmers Market as a drop-off location for their “Baby It’s Cold” winter clothing drive.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As it gets colder outside, a Nacogdoches nonprofit is asking for warm donations to help those in need.

“We’re seeing a lot of people that may be able to buy things but cannot get [them to the drop-off],” said the Precious Cycle Director Tree Fulce.

Fulce said the organization partnered with the Nacogdoches Farmers Market as a drop-off location for their “Baby It’s Cold” winter clothing drive.

For the last 16 years, nearly 300 volunteers from Nacogdoches County have contributed to the orginization’s cause to serve thousands in Deep East Texas.

“I make sure we have what you’re looking for, whether it be a suit because you’re going to someone’s funeral or if you need clothing for an interview,” explained Fulce.

She said some individuals are unaware of the homeless population in the area. “It’s alive and not well. It’s very prominent around here.”

The Precious Cycle takes donations all year, but clothes become a greater need once temperatures drop.

“We just pass out coats. Our volunteers are driving around, if we see someone without a coat,” said Fulce.

Fulce said the organization is always thankful when community members come together.

“It’s truly the precious cycle because one person will do it, and then they get to talking, and then one person will give, and the next thing you know, their friend will do it, and before you know it, we have a lot,” she said.

The Precious Cycle will be accepting new and gently used winter clothes at the Nacogdoches Farmers Market on Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

