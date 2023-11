KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Avery Niles speaks with Millicent Tinney, the co-owner of Sweat Zone, a gym in Kilgore, about the turkey trot they hosted today. All of the money raised from the event goes to Kingdom Care 127 to buy toys for East Texas children in the foster care system.

