Family-owned and operated tree farm opens for the holiday season in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The C and C Christmas Tree Farm in Lindale opened Friday morning for anyone who wants to come out and cut their own tree. Every tree, regardless of height and shape, is just $50. Several families come every year as part of a tradition that spans generations.

“Well, it’s our family tradition. Our parents started it and we’ve continued it, and they’re unable to come out here because of health issues, but we’ve continued and our kids love it and it’s just part of the Christmas season for us,” said Katy White, who drove with her family from Dallas to get their tree.

“It’s just what we do the day after Thanksgiving,” said Katy’s brother Daniel Martens who also brought his family.

Owner Dana Hatch says there are between two and three thousand trees on the property. The job is worth the hard work because of the families she connects with she says.

“Just to get to see people that we’ve seen year-after-year-after-year and just visit and catching up and the brother and sister that were here earlier, their parents were always just so sweet, and, you know, to be able to catch up and see what they’re doing and where they are right now, that’s fun,” said Hatch.

Some local East Texans came to the farm to spend family time together and to bring back memories of the ‘good old days.’

Customer Daniel Shumate said, “We haven’t done it in quite a while just since me and my siblings moved out of the house, but everybody’s home visiting right now, so it’s nice to come back and you know do like we used to do.”

His wife, mom, dad and sister took their time picking out the perfect Christmas tree, but the question still remains: what makes a tree the perfect Christmas tree?

“I’ve always liked fat, unruly trees, but my lovely wife likes them tall and skinny, so we get a tall and skinny tree,” said Martens.

Shumate said it must have “lots of space for all the handmade ornaments from elementary school.”

The farm provides saws for the experience. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.