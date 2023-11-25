East Texas ‘SamStrong Tournament’ raises money for student athlete scholarships
Nov. 25, 2023
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Barbra Watkins, the mother of Samantha Watkins, discusses today’s “SamStrong Tournament.” It is a yearly event held in memory of her daughter Sam, who passed away from a seizure when she was a senior at Kilgore High School in 2017. Their goal is to raise funds for scholarships for two student athletes, one at Sabine High School and one at Kilgore.
