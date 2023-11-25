East Texas mall invites kids of all ages to meet Santa

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sure sign that the holiday season is well underway is a “jolly visitor” from the north who arrives at an East Texas mall.

The first part in a string of events for the Longview Mall, Santa made his way to the venue on top of an old fire engine. A crowd gathered early Saturday morning to see Mister Kringle arrive and take his place at center court to greet kids of all ages.

Malls have been impacted by the Covid era and the popular practice of online shopping. Mall Manager Kelly Overby says she hopes with more attractions, more people will do their shopping in person at the mall.

