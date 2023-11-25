For Your Service
East Texans hit stores before dawn for Black Friday

By JD Conte
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Academy Sports and Outdoors Store Director Randy Smiley greeted dozens of customers as he opened his doors at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

“In the early days you just unwrapped the pallet and got out of the way and people pushed and shoved and all that,” said Smiley. “Those days thankfully are behind us, we are more into just coming in and having good shoppers come in.”

Shoppers at Academy in Tyler were looking to score like Preston Bishop, who got $500 off a Pitboss pellet grill.

“There is a pellet grill that I have been wanting to get that I did not get last year, now they are having a good deal, I had to get up early and get that, I am glad I got it,” said Bishop.

For some shoppers, the tradition of getting up with the sun is the best part.

“Probably waking up early, that’s the best part about it, waking up early, getting here early, a good start to the day,” said Jared Millar. “You know, go take a big ole nap after you’re done, that’s the best part.”

Part of the reason for a calmer Black Friday than days past is a shift to online shopping. According to Forbes, Americans spent $9.12 Billion online on Black Friday in 2022, an increase of 2.3% from 2021.

“We have a full staff in here plus some just pulling online orders right now so it’s definitely moved that direction, and we’ve staffed more in that area just for that,” said Smiley.

