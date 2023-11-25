For Your Service
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend announce pregnancy

FILE: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
FILE: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Associated Press)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is going to be a dad soon!

Saturday afternoon Prescott’s girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting a daughter.

“A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍 Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak,” Ramos wrote in the post.

Prescott left a comment on the post saying “How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ❤️ I love you, and y’all can always count on me ♥️🙏🏽 Let’s do this Mama 😍.”

Prescott also shared a post on his Instagram story with the caption “Beyond Blessed!” and “Girl Dad Incoming...”

Congratulations to the couple on their big announcement!

