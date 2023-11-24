WebXtra: Plumbers in East Texas experiencing high demand on Black Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I t’s black Friday, traditionally a heavy shopping day at stores and online, but it’s also a very busy day for East Texas plumbers.

The day after Thanksgiving means clogged drains and garbage disposals.

It is almost as much a tradition as Thanksgiving itself. Plumbers being busy the following day.

“The day after Thanksgiving is always a busy day for us. A lot of stopped up kitchen sinks, stopped up mains,” says ‘C. Woods company’ owner Mark Grovenor.

The problem is one that plumbers have seen countless times after thanksgiving.

Grease and food going down kitchens sinks and garbage disposals.

“One of the biggest things is putting grease down your line. From bacon or anything that’s going to get solid in there. People thinking their garbage disposal is going to take anything they put down there. We see it every year. It’s very common the day after Thanksgiving.” Mark says.

Food and oil or grease congeal inside the pipes and becomes solid, and create the blockage.

Adding to the problem is you may not get a plumber right away.

“A lot of plumbing companies will close down this day. We have a whole staff on today so we are prepared for this day,” Grovenor says.

Those that are on duty will be going call to call for as long as it takes to unclog pipes. And it can be an expensive.

So Mark has advice for the future.

“Don’t abuse what you put down your garbage disposals, those things are not miracle workers. Keep the grease out of your sink,” he says.

Grovenor says things like grease and oil from foods should be disposed of separately, and not put down a kitchen sink or garbage disposal.

