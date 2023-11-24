For Your Service
Smith County Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meal to hundreds in need

By Lauren Tear
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday afternoon, the Smith County Salvation Army served around 600 traditional Thanksgiving meals to those in need. The plates and to-go boxes were filled with mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry relish, green bean casserole, stuffing, rolls and of course turkey.

Captain Jeremy Walker said none of it would have been possible without the help of volunteers who gave up time with their own loved ones to give back this holiday.

“For those that are in need, those that don’t have a place to go, those that are living here this is there home, and so, it’s really special to see all of these volunteers come out of Smith County, come up here, take time away from their families to come up here and serve those that are in need,” he said. “People, all of us can fall on hard times, and the Salvation Army is here to try and lift them up, but we can’t do that without the good Lord and the support of this community.”

Antonio Recio who is a resident said he thoroughly enjoyed the meal and the company.

“I’m thankful for the blessings since I have been here and for the captain getting me here, you know, giving me a chance to maintain myself,” he said. “I feel real joyful. Real nice people in here to work with and visit, to have chats with. Need something? You’ve got it.”

Mom and wife Gema Shroades brought her children to the Salvation Army to volunteer this year she said to teach them about the importance of sharing love with others.

“A smile can go a long way, talking to someone, so I’ve been blessed more being here. It’s a blessing to be able to help people, especially in tough times,” Shroades said. “We just need to help each other. It’s not getting easier, it’s getting harder, and with love you can conquer everything.”

According to the non-profit, what little leftovers they have will go to the residents.

“Thanksgiving and Christmas, you know, it’s a special time, and we want to make it special for those that might not have anything,” said Captain Walker.

