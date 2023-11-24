For Your Service
Grandfather celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family on Thanksgiving Day

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: WTOC)
By Ethan Stamm and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia man celebrated a landmark birthday this Thanksgiving.

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

“Unexplainable. It’s just phenomenal,” his daughter Elizabeth Key-Lee said.

Key said hitting triple digits was his best birthday yet.

“The other ones were good, but this one is the best,” he said.

Family members of all generations showed up to help him celebrate his day.

“It’s just amazing, and I believe he was born on Thanksgiving Day 100 years ago,” Key-Lee said.

Key’s grandson Kayden said it’s reassuring knowing his grandfather is still celebrating a fruitful life.

“I check on him every summer and every Thanksgiving,” Kayden said.

