Tyler’s Legacy Tables Restaurant served 100s of free Thanksgiving meals for 2nd year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whether they’re living paycheck to paycheck, are lonely, are homeless, or anything in between, Legacy Tables Restaurant was on a mission Wednesday to serve hundreds of free meals to East Texans.

Loretta Oliver, owner of the popular soul food restaurant, said that she wanted to serve even more than the 500-plus diners that were served in 2022. She said with the help of sponsors and volunteers, the second annual event was a gift she was proud to organize for the community.

“I was always taught that when your hand is out to give, it’s also out to receive, so we’re just thankful and grateful for what God has given us and we just wanted to give back,” Oliver said.

Legacy Tables is located at 900 W. Bow Street in Tyler. You can visit their Facebook page here to see the daily menu posted, as well as hours and other information.

