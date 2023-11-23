TPWD finds Cherokee County deer with Chronic Wasting Disease

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed a fatal disease that affects white-tailed deer was detected in Cherokee County last week.

Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is a neurological disease that impacts the brain and nervous system in multiple deer species, including mule, white-tail, and reindeer.

“It’s extremely difficult to manage, and once an area has it, it’s nearly impossible to get rid of,” said TPWD white-tailed deer program leader Blaise Korzekwa.

Cherokee County is the first county in East Texas to test positive for CWD, and it’s likely been there for a while.

“They typically would have it for usually for a few years before they start to show clinical symptoms,” said Korzekwa.

Symptoms include weight loss, fever, excessive salivation, teeth grinding, and unusual stances.

Korzekwa said CWD is always fatal and “due to those symptoms, they will often die from something else. It may be a vehicle accident, predation, or even hunters harvesting them, but due to them having that disease, makes those mortality factors much greater.”

According to the agency, since 2012, 579 deer have tested positive at 28 deer breeding facilities.

Korzekwa said CWD can be easily transferable by deer bodily fluids commonly left behind on feeders.

“Each time they use that resource, they’re leaving behind those prions, and then other animals can pick up those prions,” he said.

Preventive measures include yearly vet checkups, using disposable equipment, wearing shoe covers and gloves, and proper carcass disposal.

As for the deer facility in Cherokee County, Korzekwa said no executive order has been placed since Wednesday. However, landowners and state agencies will monitor the area for the following months.

TPWD recommends hunters and breeders report sick deer to their county agency’s biologist.

