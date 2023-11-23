For Your Service
Thanksgiving Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers possible at times. Happy Thanksgiving!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up to another round of cold temperatures this Thanksgiving with morning lows ranging in the 30s, with a few spots even at the freezing mark! Any early morning plans today should certainly include the jacket or sweater. Temperatures will see another modest warm up for this afternoon as highs for most will sit close to 60 degrees. Skies are set to remain partly to mostly cloudy all day and there is a low-end chance for a few spotty showers and sprinkles on and off throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Please be mindful of the low chance you’ll encounter some wet roads and drive safely. We’ll see some clearing to the skies for our Black Friday which will lead to a decent amount of sunshine throughout the day. Despite a weak cold front moving into parts of ETX, we’ll likely remain near 60 degrees for highs on our Saturday as well. Expect plenty of sun for the first half of the weekend, but clouds will increase later Saturday evening as our next stronger cold front sets up to move into the area. Shower activity will increase across East Texas Saturday night and will remain in place through the first half of Sunday. Temperatures will likely only warm in the low 50s for Monday and mid 50s on Tuesday. Southwest winds return for our Wednesday and should push highs back in the upper 50s before yet another cold front moves in late Wednesday evening.

